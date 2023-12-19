WWE Superstars and crew get Christmas week off

WWE Superstars and crew have got a full week off from any shows as they get to spend their Christmas holidays with their loved ones, something that Paul “Triple H” Levesque has tried to push since assuming power.

For the first time in a very long time, there will be no live events or no live television broadcasts until Tuesday, December 26, with NXT tonight and Smackdown on Friday already taped last week.

It’s a very much deserved and much welcomed change for the whole crew to be allowed time with their families during the holidays, a decision that certainly helps with elevating morale in the company.

