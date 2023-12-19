Thunder Rosa admits she was a little nervous for her AEW return

Thunder Rosa returned to the company at this past Saturday’s edition of Collision, her first in-ring appearance in over 500 days. When speaking about the return on Busted Open Radio Rosa reflects on the journey and how many times she refused to quit.

500 days to be away from the ring. I never really left. I was always on people’s minds. I was always trending on Twitter. I was always here (on Busted Open) surrounded by people that helped me, by people that love me like [Mark Henry], my friends, my family, my community. I never really left. I was on Busted Open talking about the women’s division. I was on commentary. I’ve been working commentary since February. I’ve been working tirelessly representing the women’s division as much as I could in Mexico and America talking to athletes. I’ve been doing a lot that is not necessarily being in the ring. That was my next step, to come back in the ring. It was very important. It was important to represent my people and show that it’s okay to have setbacks and to fight back and get back in there. I’ve been training since August in the ring, little by little. It’s a progression. You can see the change in my body and my mobility. It was difficult to come back because I was scared, I’m not going to lie, I was scared because you’re coming from a back injury that didn’t allow you to jump and run, and it was some things you had to re-learn.

Rosa later admits that she was a little nervous to get physical for the first time in 500 days, but is now ready to face her fears and get back in the title hunt.

I was a little worried about botching that jump. I was a little nervous because it’s been 500 days and so much has happened during that time. There has been so much change in the women’s division. The new people, the new stars have risen. I was in the background for a long time. It was hard, in the beginning, to take that step. I learned it was important to take that role and learn about everyone in the ring, so when it became my moment, people were going to know when I was coming back. People kept asking, ‘When are you coming back?’ I said, ‘Everyone is going to know when I come back.’ Even though I looked different and came in without face paint and a full set of hair. It took me 500 days to recuperate, to find myself as a person, to physically, mentally, and spiritually heal. To face the fears of rejection. That people may reject me or boo me. Even though I was afraid and had doubts, I never doubted myself that I still have it, and I stopped listening to people who don’t like me and don’t want me to be successful.

La Mera Mera will wrestle her first matchup back on this Saturday’s Collision, which takes place from her hometown in San Antonio. She will team with Abadon to battle Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

