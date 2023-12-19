Smackdown rating for 12/15/2023

Dec 19, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Smackdown drew 2,240,000 viewers this past Friday on FOX, down 184,000 viewers from the Tribute to the Troops themed episode with an appearance from CM Punk. The show drew a 0.55 rating in 18-49, down 0.08 from the prior week and the lowest since November 3. Smackdown was #1 on network and cable television for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

