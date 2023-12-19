Smackdown rating for 12/15/2023

Smackdown drew 2,240,000 viewers this past Friday on FOX, down 184,000 viewers from the Tribute to the Troops themed episode with an appearance from CM Punk. The show drew a 0.55 rating in 18-49, down 0.08 from the prior week and the lowest since November 3. Smackdown was #1 on network and cable television for the night.

