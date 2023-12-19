Scott D’Amore teases a big signing
Scott D’Amore on Busted Open Radio:
“We’re right there at the goal line of finalizing one of the biggest signings in TNA. I think it’s something that’s really gonna shake things up. I think some of what we have in store [at Hard To Kill] is gonna blow your socks off.”
BREAKING: As @ScottDAmore teased on @BustedOpenRadio, worlds will collide on January 13 at #HardToKill LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas – you WON'T BELIEVE who is showing up!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/YOxRpT0gIX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 18, 2023