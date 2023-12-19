Scott D’Amore teases a big signing

Dec 19, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Scott D’Amore on Busted Open Radio:

“We’re right there at the goal line of finalizing one of the biggest signings in TNA. I think it’s something that’s really gonna shake things up. I think some of what we have in store [at Hard To Kill] is gonna blow your socks off.”

