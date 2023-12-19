Rey Mysterio inks a new WWE contract

The Mysterio’s are going to remain with WWE for the foreseeable future.

As reported earlier, Dominik Mysterio re-signed a new contract to remain with World Wrestling Entertainment in a deal made last month.

In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting at F4WOnline.com that Rey Mysterio has also signed on the dotted line on a new deal with WWE.

Mysterio is currently out of action with a knee injury, which was written into storylines to use as the heel turn origins for Santos Escobar.

