Rey Mysterio inks a new WWE contract
The Mysterio’s are going to remain with WWE for the foreseeable future.
As reported earlier, Dominik Mysterio re-signed a new contract to remain with World Wrestling Entertainment in a deal made last month.
In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting at F4WOnline.com that Rey Mysterio has also signed on the dotted line on a new deal with WWE.
Mysterio is currently out of action with a knee injury, which was written into storylines to use as the heel turn origins for Santos Escobar.