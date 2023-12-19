MJF says he has not re-signed with AEW, reacts to a comment made by Cody Rhodes

– MJF Claims He Has Not Re-Signed With AEW

“I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW. I want to stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view, it’s time to assess the situation from a professional setting.” – MJF

When asked if he had re-signed for AEW yet, MJF answered “not yet”

– MJF on Cody Rhodes saying he thinks MJF will be in WWE one day.

“Cody Rhodes felt that way. In Cody Rhodes’ mind and opinion, that was his way of putting over a friend, a prodigy, a former coworker, former protege. I guess I shouldn’t say former. I still talk to Cody to this day. He’s a great guy. He’s doing great things over there, I’m doing great things over here.”

(source: SI Media with Jimmy Traina)

