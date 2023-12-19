Eight matches taped for tonight’s NXT, tomorrow’s Dynamite to have a five minute overrun

The Christmas week episode of NXT has been taped last Wednesday and tapings featured a total of eight matches.

The NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament continues with two matches featuring Lexis King vs Dion Lennox and Tavern Heights vs Luca Crusifino.

Other matches which were recorded as part of the episode are Fallon Henley vs Tiffany Stratton, Thea Hail and Jack Jane team up to take on Kiana James and Izzi Dame, Tank Ledger and Hank Walker vs Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Nikkita Lyons vs Tatum Paxley, Dragon Lee defends the NXT North American title against Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey, and in the main event, NXT champion Ilja Dragunov takes on Ridge Holland.

It’s not known if all matches taped will be airing tonight.

Because of your amazing support

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite will be presented on TBS with 5 minutes overrun TOMORROW!

It's been a great week for AEW, last Wednesday Dynamite was the #1 show on cable + one of our best shows ever on #AEWCollision!

AEW fans, how are you feeling? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 19, 2023

