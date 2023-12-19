Eight matches taped for tonight’s NXT, tomorrow’s Dynamite to have a five minute overrun

Dec 19, 2023 - by staff

Photo Credit: WWE

The Christmas week episode of NXT has been taped last Wednesday and tapings featured a total of eight matches.

The NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament continues with two matches featuring Lexis King vs Dion Lennox and Tavern Heights vs Luca Crusifino.

Other matches which were recorded as part of the episode are Fallon Henley vs Tiffany Stratton, Thea Hail and Jack Jane team up to take on Kiana James and Izzi Dame, Tank Ledger and Hank Walker vs Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Nikkita Lyons vs Tatum Paxley, Dragon Lee defends the NXT North American title against Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey, and in the main event, NXT champion Ilja Dragunov takes on Ridge Holland.

It’s not known if all matches taped will be airing tonight.

– Just announced:

