Cornette on CM Punk’s in-ring return, Charlotte signs new WWE deal, and a MJF note

– Charlotte Flair recently agreed to a contract extension with WWE – which will keep her with the company for several more years. The extension is one of the highest-paid deals to a woman in WWE history, and a travel bus was also included in the new deal, according to Fightful.

– While speaking on Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, Jim Cornette cautioned WWE not to waste CM Punk’s in-ring return on television until the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next year.

I still would not have him wrestle on television before the Rumble. If it was a perfect opportunity with an opponent that he could just shine with, a little short something and somebody run in and do something physical or whatever, if they’re doing an angle, that’s fine. I would not give a legitimate main event top restaurant quality CM Punk match on free television before the Rumble.

– AEW World champion MJF was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and Museum yesterday, in a ceremony held in Commack, Long Island.

“I can’t put into words what today meant to me,” MJF said. “With the rampant discrimination and bigotry seen worldwide I proudly say i’m not just a Jew, I’m a human. We should all treat each other as such. Except me…I deserve special treatment because I’m a hall of fame level human!”

MJF’s great great uncle, American football player and coach Benny Friedman, is also part of the Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2004.

MJF became the third wrestling star to be inducted into this Hall of Fame, following Raven in 2009 and Bill Goldberg in 2010.

The Hall of Fame is dedicated to honoring American Jewish figures who have distinguished themselves in sports. It was established in 1993. (thanks to Colin Vassallo)

