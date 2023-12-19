Cody Rhodes gives away a Christmas tree from Raw set after Raw goes off the air!

Cody Rhodes has recently gotten into a habit of handing out stuff after Raw goes off the air.

First it was signed tables and yesterday, keeping with the Christmas spirit, the American Nightmare decided to give out one of the Christmas trees which were used as a prop during the show.

After Raw went off the air, Rhodes came down with the tree and handed it over to the Creed Brothers in the ring and asked who wanted the tree.

Obviously the fans all started cheering and then Cody shrugged off the responsibility of choosing who gets it…and dumped it all on Ivy Nile!

Nile then got on the second rope to scout a winner as fans continued to cheer and then pointed to a person sitting at ringside.

“Right there?” asked Cody. “Alright, young lady, this tree belongs to you! I have no clue how you’re going to get it home…I hope you have an SUV!”

Cody then wished everyone happy holidays and a happy new year.

@SeanRossSapp @WrestleOps Cody Rhodes just gave away a Christmas Tree in Des Moines after RAW 😂 pic.twitter.com/jyVGoiwzbB — Gunnar Davis (@Gunnar57Davis) December 19, 2023

