CM Punk plugs match against Dom during CFFC commentary, Dom pokes back
Returning to CFFC commentary this past weekend, CM Punk plugged his match against Dominik Mysterio at the Kia Forum for the December 30 non-televised live event in Inglewood, California.
“I’ve been wanting to punch this kid since he was eight years old,” Punk said on commentary.
Reacting to the swipe, Dirty Dom had a return line of his own, trolling Punk with a botch from his AEW days.
“Punch me like this please…@CMPunk,” adding a GIF of Punk botching his attempt to go over the top rope and landing a punch in a trios match. He also added the #BestInTheWorld hashtag in the end.
Punk and Mysterio will wrestle twice during the holiday tour, first at Madison Square Garden on December 26 and the Kia Forum show a few days later. These are the first two matches for Punk since his return to WWE.
Punch me like this please…@CMPunk #bestintheworld https://t.co/Q6ni3rPjJx pic.twitter.com/4FnFHzzz5p
— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) December 18, 2023