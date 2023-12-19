CJ Perry undergoes surgery after infection gets worse

CJ Perry is still in hospital and underwent surgery last night as the infection she had has spread further.

Writing on X, Perry said that she has been in hospital for well over 50 hours and with the infection getting worse, she had to undergo surgery.

“Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all,” Perry wrote.

Perry was admitted to the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, California after an infection in her finger affected her arm. Perry posted a photo on X showing a purple/black and inflamed middle finger and a bruised index finger as well as the infection in her right arm.

Her hospitalization prevented her from appearing alongside with Andrade El Idolo for his CMLL return on Friday and his match in the Continental Classic tournament on Saturday during Collision.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

