WWE RAW Results 12/18/23

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Judgment Day vs. The Creed Brothers for the tag-team titles, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the women’s tag-team titles, GUNTHER vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental title, R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight, and Seth Rollins will address Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 18, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (12/18/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we head inside the Wells Fargo Arena where The Judgment Day theme music hits to kick this week’s show off.

The Judgment Day Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Out comes the faction consisting of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley. They settle in the ring to start off this week’s episode.

They all brag about running Raw and then each hype up their respective matches tonight, with Priest and Balor defending the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The Creed Brothers and Rhea Ripley facing Ivy Nile.

Miracle On 34thg Street Fight

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh

As Dominik Mysterio begins speaking, the theme for R-Truth hits and out he comes with his custom Judgment Day shirt on. He says last week’s beat down initiation was a little rough. They tell him he’s not in the group. R-Truth says he can see Priest likes him.

JD McDonagh speaks up and has words with Truth, who suggests they have a Miracle on 34th Street Fight tonight. McDonagh informs him that match is already scheduled and advertised. He says they better hurry because 34th street is way away from here. He suggests whoever loses leaves The Judgment Day.

McDonagh says no but Priest says hold on a minute. Ripley speaks up and tells Priest to stop, but Priest laughs and says it’s not a bad idea. McDonagh and Truth start to get after it and we’re off-and-running with this one. Within one minute we see all kinds of Christmas decorations, trees and other holiday junk at ringside used as weapons.

At one point Truth thinks he and Dominik are friends. Dom smiles but when Truth turns around, Dom rams him into the steel ring post. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see the wild brawl continue, mostly outside of the ring. The Judgment Day guys keep getting involved. Truth finally fights back and uses a fire extinguisher to jump back into the offensive lead. Back in the ring, he taps into his inner-John Cena by doing his trademark moves.

Truth uses a Christmas tree as a weapon and then lays out McDonagh on a table set up in the ring. He heads up to the top-rope but McDonagh pops up and stops him. Truth and McDonagh fall forward and go through the table. Truth ends up on top of McDonagh and gets the win. Michael Cole immediately geeks out like Truth is replacing McDonagh in The Judgment Day. Wade Barrett corrects him.

Winner: R-Truth

Becky Lynch Confronts Nia Jax In The Ring

After the match, we head backstage where Katana Chance and Kayden Carter talk about the momentum they built up heading into their tag-team title opportunity tonight. They do a “Woop Woop!” and wrap up the quick segment.

Back inside the arena, Nia Jax’s theme hits and as she makes her way down to the ring, we head into a commercial break. When we return from the break, Jax is in the ring with a microphone. She smiles at the fans as they boo her. When she opens her mouth to speak, Becky Lynch’s theme hits to interrupt her. Thank God.

Lynch tells Jax as she walks off that she clearly had something to say. She says was it about her? If so, say it to her face. Jax says she has more important matters and announces she is entering the Women’s Royal Rumble. Lynch says she doesn’t care nor does anyone else. Jax says they never fought again because they are afraid of what she will do to her.

She says Lynch is the money maker for this company and if they went one on one, that would end. She says Lynch is the size of her leg. She says she would literally squash her and break her face again. Lynch says Jax used to live off the name of her cousins and now she lives off her name and how she once broke her nose.

Becky says let’s fight right now. Jax says ok and tells a referee to get out here right now. Jax heads down to the ring and heads inside the ring after a referee slides in. She exits the ring and decides against it. She says seeing how badly Lynch wants this, she’s not gonna give it to her. The fans boo. She says this will happen on her terms. She says it’ll happen in her hometown of San Diego, CA. in two weeks at WWE Day 1.

Jax makes a crack about how she’s gonna make Lynch’s daughter cry about how she is even uglier than usual after she beats her down at WWE Day 1. Lynch runs up and attacks her to end the segment.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. The Miz

We see footage from before the show of Kofi Kingston coming out dressed up as Santa Claus. Backstage live, we see Kofi Claus giving out presents, such as “YEET!” shirts, to DIY.

The Miz is interviewed before making his way out to the ring for his Intercontinental Championship opportunity against “The Ring General” and Imperium leader, GUNTHER. He heads to the ring as the commentators remind us that if he loses tonight, he can never challenge for the I-C title again.

As Miz settles inside the squared circle for our first of three title tilts scheduled for tonight’s show, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, GUNTHER heads to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

Miz jumps off to a surprising early lead, using a lot of submission moves on the ground that is not typical of a normal Miz match. Michael Cole points out he has been studying Karl Gotch and Billy Robinson matches. GUNTHER goes for a power bomb on the floor and nearly drops Miz on his head. He does on the hard part of the apron on a second try as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return from the break, we see GUNTHER in a healthy offensive lead. This lasts for a few minutes until the action spills out to the floor again, where we see GUNTHER blast the steel ring post with a punch after Miz moved. Cole questions if GUNTHER broke his hand on that shot as we head into another mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the mid-match advertising time out, we see GUNTHER still controlling the action, but not for long as Miz attacks the injured hand of “The Ring General” and starts to take over. Miz hits a bunch of DDTs and a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a close near fall attempt.

GUNTHER hits a missile drop kick to take over. He slaps Miz in a Boston Crab and Miz desperately crawls to the ropes and makes it. Miz fights back and hits a Skull Crushing Finale for a scary-close pin fall attempt that nearly gave Michael Cole a heart attack. The fans chant “One more time!” Miz goes for it but GUNTHER takes over.

After some more back-and-forth action we see Miz and GUNTHER both on the top-rope. Somehow Miz connects with a second rope Skull Crushing Finale. The crowd explodes. Miz can’t pin him, however, as GUNTHER rolls out to the floor. Miz crawls out after him but GUNTHER takes over. Back in the ring, he hits a power bomb and a clothesline and then another power bomb for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: GUNTHER

The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura

We see a video package hyping up the momentum that The Creed Brothers have been on heading into tonight’s title opportunity against Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions The Judgment Day. After it wraps up, we get a trailer for this Friday’s holiday edition of WWE SmackDown. We then head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see GUNTHER walking backstage after his hard-fought victory in his I-C title defense against The Miz. Imperium are clapping as he walks by and they start sucking up. GUNTHER tells them they have nothing to be cheerful about. He says the whole year was a failure for them.

He says he’s gonna step away for a few weeks and recharge. He tells Imperium to stay here and he expects them to grind and work hard and finally impress him. He walks off. Up walks Kofi Claus who asks him what’s wrong. They tell him to get out of here. He gives him coal as a gift and laughs. Ludwig Kaiser slams it down and gets in his face.

Now we shoot to a special video segment dubbed “The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura,” which shows “The King of Strong Style” in a Christmas setting reading a book in Japanese about his rivalry with Cody Rhodes as highlights are cut in.

At the end of it, Cody Rhodes attacks him and they brawl all throughout the backstage area and then into the crowd. They fight down to ringside where three or four security guards hold Cody back. He fights them off and beats them up and heads back to Nakamura at ringside.

He clears off the commentary desk but the guards pull Nakamura away. Cody dives through the ropes onto all of them and then goes to hit a Cross Rhodes on him through the commentary desk, but the guards pull Nakamura away again. The segment ends on that note.

RAW G.M. Adam Pearce Is Keeping Busy

Backstage we see Akira Tozawa talking with RAW G.M. Adam Pearce, who asks if he’s sure that’s the match he wants. We never hear what it is, but Tozawa says it is. In comes the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions complaining about their title defense tonight. Pearce doesn’t let them off the hook.

They walk off complaining and saying they’re gonna call Nick Aldis. From there, in comes Bronson Reed who says they need to talk about the next challenger to Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (C) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Back inside the arena, the former NXT women’s tag championship duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter make their way out and head to the ring for our second of three scheduled title matches for tonight’s show. As they settle into the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a video package wishing Trish Stratus a happy birthday. From there, we see Chance and Carter in the ring awaiting the arrival of the champs. On that note, “I’m A Hot Mess” plays and out comes the reigning and defending championship duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Green and Carter. Carter jumps into the early offensive lead. Both tag out and we see Piper Niven take over for the champs. Niven hits a splash off the middle rope on Chance and Carter.

She goes for the cover but only gets two. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues. When we return, we see Chance and Carter hit their double-team Keg Stand spot for a close near fall, which Green breaks up.

Green goes for the Unprettier but it’s broken up. Chance and Carter hit their double team Afterparty finisher for the win. We have new women’s tag champs.

Winners and NEW Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Ivar vs. Akira Tozawa

We see Alpha Academy backstage hyping up Ivy Nile ahead of her showdown with Rhea Ripley. Akira Tozawa comes in and reveals who his match tonight is against. It’s Ivar. Chad Gable says when he told him to go big in the new year, he didn’t mean that big.

Back inside the arena, The Viking Raiders theme hits and out comes Ivar accompanied by Valhalla. They head to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see highlights of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter capturing the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships. We shoot backstage and Kofi Claus is there to congratulate them. He asks what they want for Christmas this year. They say they got everything they want tonight.

Up comes Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell as well as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark and the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox. LeRae and Hartwell go off to party with the new champs, while the other two teams agree that they need new contenders to challenge for their titles. They both want the spot.

We return inside the arena where we hear Alpha Academy’s theme music. Out comes Akira Tozawa accompanied by Maxxine Dupri. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get our next match of the evening officially off-and-running.

After some back-and-forth action, which surprisingly saw Tozawa fare well early on, Ivar ends up flattening the junior cadet of Alpha Academy for the pin fall victory. After the match, we see a recap package of the CM Punk and Seth Rollins promo battle from last week’s show.

Winner: Ivar

