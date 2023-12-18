Vince McMahon offered Matt Hardy a chance to create a WWE faction, Omos/WWE update

– Fightful reports sources within WWE have stated that they feel like Omos can be used in an “attraction role.”

However, there haven’t been any creative pitches thrown to Omos as of late.

He can currently be seen wrestling semi-regulary at WWE Live Events.

– While speaking on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” Podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that Vince McMahon offered him the chance to create a faction which would have included Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

He said:

“They said, ‘If you do come back, we’ve got Windham doing this Firefly Fun House where he’s a comical character, and then he turns to The Fiend. What if we did something where we put you with him, with your Broken gimmick, and with Jeff, we can have him do Willow the Wisp, and you guys can be a little faction and that was very appealing but it’s just one of those things where it was like, ‘We’re only gonna go that direction if you re-sign.’ And it kinda got to the point where [I] thought they were using this as a hook, and I knew how Vince sees me already … so I decided to try something else and join AEW.”

