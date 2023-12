TNA Wrestling announces licensing deal for action figures with PowerTown Wrestling

TNA Wrestling announced a licensing deal with PowerTown Wrestling to produce TNA action figures and accessories, with Series One set to debut in Summer 2024.

Pre-sale orders for Series One will begin in March 2024 and the figures will be shipped in August 2024. Series Two of the TNA Wrestling Action Figures from PowerTown will be shipped in December 2024. More information on who will be included in each series will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are happy to get into the ring with TNA Wrestling, as we bring two recognizable brands in the wrestling industry together for the first time,” says Steve Rosenthal, co-founder and managing partner of Relativity Worldwide, the parent company of PowerTown. “This partnership will allow us to leverage our expertise in developing high quality action figures and accessories to bring to market a line of products that will be equally exciting for wrestling fans worldwide.”

In less than two years, PowerTown has become a leader in developing and marketing original collectible wrestling action figures legends of the sport from the past six decades. The brand launched last year with its Series 1 Ultra collection, featuring six iconic pro wrestling personalities: Verne Gagne, Lou Thesz, Stan Hansen, Bruiser Brody, Magnum TA, and Kerry Von Erich. Each seven-inch scale ‘Ultra’ figure is highlighted with personalized accessories and ring-wear, along with championship belts. PowerTown Wrestling recently announced its new Ultra Series 2 line-up.

“TNA fans have been asking when the next TNA Action Figures will be released. Finally, we have the answer: 2024 – and we’re very confident that fans worldwide will be thrilled with these new TNA Action Figures from PowerTown Wrestling. PowerTown delivers high-quality collectibles and we are very excited to work with the entire team there,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore.

The TNA Wrestling Action Figures from PowerTown will be Ultra figures, like the popular Ultras Series 1 figures from PowerTown, which are sold out. The Ultra figures are 7-inch scale, sculpted for their real-life height in scale with other wrestlers. The figures have 30 modes of articulation; thus, the head rotates and nods, arms rotate and move forward and back, biceps rotate and much more. Other features of Ultra figures include moveable elbows, rotating wrists and torso, and bending ankles.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email