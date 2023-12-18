TNA announces a new ring announcer

I am so CRAZY excited to be your TNA ring announcer!!! I’m gonna rock that mic and make my fellow peers proud! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/PXO2uklORp — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) December 18, 2023

– TNA Wrestling announced that Jennifer “Jade” Chung has signed a contract with the company to be the new full-time ring announcer. Chung, the wife of Josh Alexander, replaces David Penzer in her duties and will begin her role at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13, 2024. “I am so CRAZY excited to be your TNA ring announcer,” she wrote on X. “I’m gonna rock that mic and make my fellow peers proud!” The 39-year-old has managed different stars across a couple of promotions including Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. She joined Impact earlier this year as part of the broadcast team.

