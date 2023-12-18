Three title matches on Monday Night Raw tonight

An Intercontinental title match between Gunther and The Miz will headline tonight’s Monday Night Raw with big implications for The Miz as if he fails to win tonight, he will no longer be allowed to challenge for the title as long as Gunther remains champion.

That is not the only title match on tonight’s broadcast as two more will also take place featuring the tag teams. The Judgment Day will be defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against the recently called-up Creed Brothers while Piper Niven and Chelsea Green put their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles on the line against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Also, R-Truth will take on JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight in Truth’s first match since his return at Survivor Series and Seth Rollins will address Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk is currently not advertised to appear on the show.

