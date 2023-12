Sami Callihan announced for upcoming MLW show

MLW announced that Sami Callihan is returning as a member of their 2024 roster, starting at the MLW Fusion taping on January 6.

In his first match back, he will face former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima. The first-time bout will mark Callihan’s first singles match in an MLW ring in nearly five years.

Sami Callihan returns to MLW… against KOJIMA January 6 in Philly MLW today announced Sami Callihan vs. Satoshi Kojima at the @beINSPORTSUSA taping portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum Saturday, January 6 at #Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. 🎟 Grab tickets at https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3… pic.twitter.com/43Gkk2EDNc — MLW (@MLW) December 18, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email