Notes on Eddie Kingston and KiLynn King

– “The Mad King” has mixed feelings about Daniel Garcia.

After defeating the former J.A.S. sports entertainer on this week’s special “Winter Is Coming” episode of AEW Collision in their Continental Classic Tournament showdown, Eddie Kingston spoke with AEW cameras backstage at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

“You guys want to talk after the matches but this was this was a hard one,” he said. “Dog, I respect Danny. I don’t respect his choices. But what he showed me tonight was the fire and the grit that I saw before he went with Jericho and everybody. You know what I’m saying and I don’t know, man, that kid took me, took me to my limit. Humble in victory, humble in defeat, I’m humble, my knee hurts and uh.”

Kingston continued, “I got to move on, but Danny really showed me something tonight and I just hope he doesn’t fall into what the other young uns have fallen into. Garcia. I’m going to talk to you straight up here. Do not fall for what everyone else does. Be your own man. Stand on your own two feet. You do not need anybody or anyone. Andrade you’re next. It’s a must win for those who don’t know and I’ll handle that when it’s time.”

– KiLynn King suffered a possible injury at an independent show in Florida on Sunday.

PWInsider reports that King looked to be hurt at Mayhem On Mills’ The GLOW show in Sanford, Florida where she was defending the promotion’s championship against Eli Knight.

According to the report, King came off the middle rope with a kick attempt to Knight, who was draped over the ropes, about seven minutes into the match and appeared to land awkwardly. The match ended soon after and King had to be helped to the back. She was favoring her knee as she did.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

