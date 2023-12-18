New Japan Pro-Wrestling Returns to AXS TV with 45 New Episodes in 2024

NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING RETURNS TO AXS TV WITH 45 ALL-NEW EPISODES IN 2024, BEGINNING THURSDAY JANUARY 11 AT 10 PM ET

Highlights Include Iconic Matchups from Wrestle Kingdom 18, Featuring Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada and SANADA

LOS ANGELES (December 18, 2023) – AXS TV, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., has renewed its fan-favorite New Japan Pro-Wrestling series with 45 all-new episodes in 2024. The upcoming season kicks off with four weeks of exclusive coverage from Wrestle Kingdom 18, beginning Thursday, January 11 at 10 p.m. ET. All episodes are presented in English and feature expert play-by-play commentary from NJPW’s own Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton.

Additionally, AXS TV NOW viewers will be able to enjoy classic episodes in English of NJPW every Sunday, starting January 7 at 6 a.m. PT and repeating throughout the day. The AXS TV NOW January slate includes unforgettable bouts from Wrestle Kingdom 7 through 13.

AXS TV’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling schedule for January is as follows (with more matches being announced at a later date):

January 11—Wrestle Kingdom 18

– Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and David Finlay go toe-to-toe in a triple threat match for the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

January 18—Wrestle Kingdom 18

-Next, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada meets “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson once again, in a stunning rematch of their highly-acclaimed bout at Forbidden Door 2 last June.

January 25—Wrestle Kingdom 18

-Then, G1 CLIMAX 33 Winner Tetsuya Naito gets his long-awaited title shot, as the Los Ingobernables de Japón honcho challenges SANADA for the coveted IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

AXS TV NOW’s January slate of classic New Japan Pro-Wrestling episodes is as follows:

January 7

-Highlights from Wrestle Kingdom 7, 8, and 9.

January 14

-Highlights from Wrestle Kingdom 10 and 11.

January 21

-Highlights from Wrestle Kingdom 12 and 13.

AXS TV produces the English-language version of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a joint venture with New Japan World and in association with TV ASAHI Corporation.

