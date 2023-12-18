Mickie James on CM Punk dropping her name during RAW

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Mickie James commented on CM Punk dropping her name during the 12/11 edition of RAW in Cleveland, OH…

CM PUNK MENTIONING MICKIE JAMES #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/g48TbRSE1h — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) December 12, 2023

“Punk even texted me after the show going like, ‘Hey, PS, I mentioned you tonight,’ because my timeline may have started blowing up or whatever. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ It was pretty nostalgic because that was the arena that we were we debuted or supposed to debut.”

“It’s crazy, I feel like, because Punk and I have come up in the business together in Ring of Honor to TNA with The Gathering and then OVW. We’ve just known each other for so long, and even when we debuted that day, we were both so excited and just hopeful and all the things. Then it didn’t obviously go through, but then you go like, God, what if that had been the start of Mickie James and CM Punk and our wrestling careers? How different our careers may have ended [up].”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

