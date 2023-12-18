Mandy Rose does not have any WWE negativity on her

Mandy Rose has been away from WWE for just over a year, and a new report has a couple notes on how she’s viewed by those in charge. Rose was released by WWE back in December of last year over the content she was offering on her FanTime page. Fight Fans in the UK reports that Rose does not have any negativity on her from Triple H and NXT’s creative head Shawn Michaels, both of who “still think very highly of her” per the report.

That said, do not expect a return any time soon because a source in the company told the site that there’s been “no movement” on a potential return. The report does not that WWE would be willing to talk with Rose and is not against it if a deal works for both parties. However, Rose said as recently as last month that she has not felt the “itch” to return as is unsure when or even if she will come back to the ring. It was noted that Rose would likely have to close out any such exclusive fan sites such as her OnlyFans account, which has been extremely profitable for her.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

