Kazarian praises Eddie Edwards, Ospreay announces last match for RevPro

– Frankie Kazarian comments on TNA re-signing former two-time world champion, Eddie Edwards.

Kazarian and Edwards have been going to war with one another for the better part of 2023, but even the former Elite Hunter knows the value that Edwards brings to TNA. He took to social media and commented on the re-signing, where he called Edwards one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Regardless of the all the brutal wars we fought this year, Eddie is an incredibly huge part of @IMPACTWRESTLING and one of the very best wrestlers in the world. Great news.

– “The Aerial Assassin” is coming to RevPro Wrestling for one last hurrah.

At the RevPro Uprising 2023 event, Will Ospreay defeated Gabe Kidd in the main event of the evening. After the match, he announced that the RevPro event on February 18, 2024 will be his final bout with the promotion.

Ospreay challenged Michael Oku for a shot at the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship at the 2/18 RevPro event.

