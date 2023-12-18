Bryan Danielson finally does the “Yes!” chant in AEW after Collision goes off air

After Collision went off the air on Saturday, Bryan Danielson gave AEW fans something that he hasn’t done since he left WWE – a “Yes” chant!

As fans chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes,” Danielson laughed and said, “Dammit guys, you know I am not allowed to do that.” But after two seconds of reconsideration, he added, “Ah to hell with that! No one is going to tell on me, are they!?”

Danielson said that what he was about to do was for the people in the arena only and told them to put the cameras down, “wink, wink!”

He then asked the crowd if they think he loves the people of Dallas, Texas, and of course he started the “Yes!” chant and the crowd joined in.

You can see the video below.

After Collision ended, Garland started chanting YES! so Bryan Danielson said "what the hell, I'm not allowed but who's gonna stop me" and then did the YES! chant himself. Best part? The camera crew actually recorded it. Haha, incredible. pic.twitter.com/XxrMrXXqUL — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) December 17, 2023

