Bret Hart and Referee Earl Hebner finally make up

“I have a merch shirt that says ‘Damn right I did.’ and a lot of people come up to me and ask, Can you write on it ‘I screwed Bret on it?’ I go, ‘No, sorry. I can’t do that.’

A while back, maybe three or four years ago, I would do it but Bret and I made up. Before my brother passed, we were at a house show, or indie show and he was there and he called us into the ring and he put us over like big time. So, now Bret calls me and I’ll call him. We have a pretty good relationship and I’m not gonna screw it up by writing something over a dumb ass merch shirt because it’s gonna destroy our friendship.

For a long time it honestly it bothered me that we didn’t talk anymore. It was bad for me, you know, because I carried it with me for a lot of years. We met one time an airport, and I said “Can I talk to you for a minute?” He goes, ‘I don’t want to talk.’ I said “Okay”, I let it go and that was it. As time went on, it finally worked out well.

We got to see each other and communicate.”

– Earl Hebner (via WrestlingNews.co)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

