WWE Holiday Tour Results / Rochester, Mn / Sun Dec 17, 2023

The Complete Results from the Mayo Civic Center:

Jey Uso defeats one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeats Shayna Baszler

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes defeats one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest in a Street Fight

The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro

The Miz and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre

Thanks to @robwilkins in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

