WWE Holiday Tour Results / Rochester, Mn / Sun Dec 17, 2023
The Complete Results from the Mayo Civic Center:
Jey Uso defeats one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
Nia Jax defeats Shayna Baszler
LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
Cody Rhodes defeats one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest in a Street Fight
The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro
The Miz and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci
Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre
Thanks to @robwilkins in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM