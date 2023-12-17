Updates on Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, and Tony Khan’s ROH TV plans

– While speaking on Gabby AF, Mickie James talked about competing in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and she stated that she would only return to WWE if she was winning the Rumble. I’m not coming back at this Rumble unless I’m winning because Hardcore Country at WrestleMania? It prints itself. Because the winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania. If you win the Rumble, you automatically get a title shot.

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was able to provide an update on the knee injury that is expected to keep Charlotte Flair out of action for 9 months. He said “Let me touch on Charlotte Flair really quick. She has not had surgery yet, but she has a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, so that is her injuries. I just wanted to get that out. Hopefully, she can get that out — I know they said on the SmackDown show, 9 months … it’s a while, and it’s never a good time to have an injury.” PWInsider have also reported that Charlotte is set for knee surgery in the coming weeks.

– Haus of Wrestling noted that Tony Khan was not interested in talking to The CW about bringing Ring of Honor to their channel. He wants to market the ROH brand alongside AEW as a package deal when the time comes to TV Rights in 2024.

Last month, Haus of Wrestling exclusively reported that Tony Khan passed on talks with The CW about bringing ROH to their network. His reasoning for passing on the talks was that he wanted to take ROH and AEW to the market together early in 2024 when AEW’s TV rights became available. That means that Khan has yet to secure a new deal with Warner and is open to taking his content elsewhere.

