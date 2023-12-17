Update on Kenny Omega, Mick Foley makes an appearance at an ICW event (video)

– WWE Legend Mick Foley did a run in during a DeathMatch at ICW Event

“He (Kenny Omega)’s I guess he’s fine. I heard from him, and he just kind of said that he was in pain & had had trouble sleeping, but he just thought it was the hernia acting up again.

And once he found out it wasn’t, it could have been really, really bad complications. I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, and I don’t think anyone does. It was a very, very serious situation by the time he got to the hospital”

“Kenny was hurting really bad on Wednesday when he did the promo with Jericho (Dynamite). By that point, it was really bad. So he went to the hospital and found out he had diverticulitis.

It was in a really bad situation. I mean, in the sense of, if he had not gone in another day or so, it could have been horrendous.”

source: Dave Meltzer/Wrestling Observer Radio

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

