Thunder Rosa return match announced

As noted, Thunder Rosa returned to action on last night’s edition of AEW Collision, where she helped Abadon fight off Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Now, Tony Khan has announced that Rosa and Abadon will team up on next Saturday’s Collision, which will be her first official matchup since the fall of 2022.

Next Saturday, 12/23#AEWCollision Holiday Bash

San Antonio

TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee vs @thunderrosa22/@abadon_AEW After over a year away, Thunder Rosa returns to the ring in San Antonio next Saturday teaming with Abadon vs TBS Champion Julia Hart + Skye Blue! pic.twitter.com/2DIJCRQc4N — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2023

