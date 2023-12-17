Thunder Rosa return match announced

Dec 17, 2023 - by James Walsh

As noted, Thunder Rosa returned to action on last night’s edition of AEW Collision, where she helped Abadon fight off Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Now, Tony Khan has announced that Rosa and Abadon will team up on next Saturday’s Collision, which will be her first official matchup since the fall of 2022.

