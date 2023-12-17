Thunder Rosa makes her return to action

In November of 2022, Jamie Hayter became the AEW women’s champion when Thunder Rosa relinquished her title due to a back injury. Rosa hasn’t wrestled since that period but has been working for AEW in a non-wrestling role.

During Saturday night’s edition of Collision, Abadon was attacked by TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Rosa ended up making her surprise return by coming to the aid of Abadon. Rosa and Abadon ended up shaking hands.

