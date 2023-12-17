Team 3D to receive another hall of fame honor

Battleground Championship Wrestling (BCW) announced that Team 3D (aka WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz) will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The induction will be part of the BCW Tribute to the Extreme event on Friday, April 5 at the famous venue (formerly known as the ECW Arena). You can see the announcement below.

The Dudley Boyz (Bully Ray/Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) were previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. They were also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2015.

