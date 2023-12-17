Notes on Mercedes Mone, Logan Paul, and The Von Erichs

– Mercedes Mone was once thought to be sure-thing for AEW, but that hasn’t happened yet. Now, as we approach the end of 2023, her name is churning in the rumor mill in a big way. Mercedes Mone did her thing in Japan, and she raked up a lot of memories. She also still has very close ties to many WWE Superstars, and the company is under a new regimen of leadership with Triple H in control.

– While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Jake Paul was asked if he would be interested in facing his brother United States Champion Logan Paul for the title at Wrestlemania 40. Jake shot this down and made it clear he only wants to team with Logan. He said ”Man, I’m trying to be on his team. I don’t want to go up against him. He’s a dog in WWE. I’m trying to be his tag team partner.”

– The Von Erichs says thank you….

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

