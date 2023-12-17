Konnan on the New Day: “I just think that they milked it as much as they can”

Speaking on Keepin’ It 100 Official, Konnan was asked about his opinion of the stable and questioned if they are creatively done with the promotion after over nine years with the same gimmick. Here’s what the veteran said.

“They turned it gimmick around, they made it successful, they made it funny. I remember going to Dallas to WrestleMania 32 and all I could hear was New Day Rocks, everywhere. All I saw was New Day shirts. I was like, Wow these guys are about to explode. But I just think that they milked it as much as they can. This has been like an eight-year gimmick, bro. They’ve milked it as much as they or more. It is time that they evolve because they’re very creative.

