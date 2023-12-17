Grayson Waller on CM Punk being at NXT, Top Dolla on the over the top incident

– Grayson Waller (with Justin LaBar of TribLive) on CM Punk being at NXT:

“All I’ll say is, Punk has come back, and I was at NXT last night doing some stuff, and he was there, talking to all the young guys, giving them feedback, giving them advice. So he’s come back and he’s doing everything he can to help. But Grayson Waller’s not that guy. I don’t want to sit back and hear his advice. I don’t want to wear his merch shirt. I don’t want to put up a video of me at 12 years old, telling Punk he’s the best. That’s not who I am. I want to test myself against him. Not just in the ring, but on the mic because that guy’s one of the best of all time. That promo he did in Ring of Honor about the snake and the devil, I’ve watched all those things. I appreciate everything he’s done for the business, but I’m not here to be a fanboy, I’m here to be a competitor.”

– AJ Francis aka Top Dolla responded to a post about the infamous Smackdown over the top rope dive incident from last year…

The botch saved my life. I made that dive a dozen times before, legs felt off but I didn’t think about it. After I failed I went to the doc & found out I had Type II diabetes & my blood sugar was 626. I almost lost my life & was about to lose both feet. The botch saved my life. https://t.co/NV1zxspjr2 — Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) December 17, 2023

