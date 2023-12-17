El Idolo gets first loss in Continental Classic tournament, updated standings

Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson picked up victories in the Continental Classic tournament Blue League yesterday.

Castagnoli beat Andrade El Idolo to give him his first defeat and now leaving Jon Moxley as the only one undefeated in the tournament so far. Kingston beat Daniel Garcia, who joins Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe with zero wins and four losses so far while Bryan Danielson inflicted Brody King’s second loss.

The Blue League now has El Idolo and Danielson with nine points at the top of the table while King, Castagnoli, and Kingston are all with six points. Garcia is with zero.

The Gold League has Moxley at the top with 12 points, followed by Swerve Strickland and Jay White with 9 points, Rush with 6 points, and Lethal and Briscoe with nothing.

