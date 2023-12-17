Copeland vs Christian in no disqualification match set for Worlds End

AEW is running back Christian vs Copeland for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view later this month but this time it will be a no disqualification match.

Copeland challenged Christian for the TNT title a few weeks ago on Dynamite live from Montreal but Christian came out victorious after Nick Wayne’s mother, Shayna, interfered and whacked Copeland with the title.

In a promo that appeared on Collision last night, Copeland said he’s going to remind everyone who the hell he was and promised to beat Christian and be crowned the new TNT champion.

Adam Copeland lays out a challenge to Christian Cage for the #AEW TNT Championship at #AEWWorldsEnd in a No Disqualification Match! Watch #AEWCollision #WinterIsComing LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/JTg6kEPkKp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2023

