Briscoes action figures coming in 2024, Dexter Lumis update

Dec 17, 2023 - by James Walsh

– Coming in 2024, the First Officially Licensed Jay and Mark Briscoe action figures from Jazwares …

shop.jazwares.com/pages/vault.

Dexter Lumis has not wrestled on WWE television since the May 29th 2023 taping of Main Event. In regards to Lumis’ status with the company, Fightful.com noted that he hasn’t been in attendance at many of the recent television tapings. The current word is that Lumis isn’t injured and “is good to go whenever WWE develops creative plans.”

