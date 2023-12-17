‘Big Little Brawlers’ wrestling series coming to Discovery

A new wrestling series is coming to the Discovery channel.

Variety reports that ‘Big Little Brawlers,’ which follows a group of little people wrestlers in Tennessee, will be debuting on the netowrk on January 9th. There will be six episodes in the season.

A synopsis:

“Big Little Brawlers” focuses on the Micro Wrestling Federation, described as “one of the most successful little person wrestling leagues in the world.” Set in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the series revolves around “Pinky Shortcake” and “Syko,” who are both parents and wrestling partners. There’s also “Ivar the Micro,” the announcer/hype man who hopes to become a wrestler himself. “Lil’ Show” is the veteran wrestler still aiming to support his wife and children. “Hot Rod” is the up-and-coming wrestler looking to prove himself.Despite internal dramas and frustrations, Micro Wresting Federation CEO Jack Darrell Hillegass encourages the group to work together as a family as they approach ‘MicroFest,’ the biggest micro wresting event of the year,” reads the show description. “As they attempt to achieve their piece of the American Dream, a group of remarkable little people athletes with larger-than-life personalities are forced to overcome ego, injury, and the limitations imposed by society.

A full trailer for the show can be found below.

