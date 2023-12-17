A note on Randy Orton’s entrance music

According to a report by Fightful Select, a number of WWE sources said that a change to Randy Orton’s “Voices” theme song, which he has been using since 2008, was being considered prior to the December 8th episode of SmackDown. Orton and WWE management reportedly talked over a change that was shot down.

The change was not the new version of the song, recorded by Rev Theory, and “had no music off the top” as well as limited lyrics. Fightful was told that WWE deemed it important that Orton had his original theme for his first few appearances back from injury “for the purpose of familiarity,” but considered changing it upon his signing with the blue brand.

