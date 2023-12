WWE Holiday Tour Results / Moline, Il / Sat Dec 16, 2023

The Complete Results from the Vibrant Arena at the Mark:

Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor

The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest

Nia Jax defeats Shayna Baszler

The Miz and DIY: Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci /

GUNTHER

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre

