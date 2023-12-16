Update on ticket sales for AEW’s Revolution

The 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, featuring Sting’s last match, takes place on Sunday, March 4th. The show will be held in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum where Sting had his famous Clash of the Champions match against Ric Flair in 1988.

Following a pre-sale this week, tickets to the general public went on sale today and they have been moving fast. Twitter account @WrestleTix noted that 11,025 tickets have already been distributed as of Friday evening.

@WrestleTix noted the following…

“11K crossed for Sting’s last match. Nearly 4,000 tickets sold since yesterday’s pre-sale. There’s only 3 unopened upper decks at this point (assuming they use the big stage and do not open anything behind it).”

@WrestleTix also commented on the arena capacity…

“Counting those unopened 3 upper decks, it brings it to 13,000. They could probably open more limited view so maybe 14,000 if they stretched it with the big stage. If they used every seat on this map (and no stage at all) it would be 19,995.”

