Charlotte Flair is slated to undergo knee surgery in the weeks ahead, after being injured last Friday night, reports PWInsider.

The injury was described as “likely worse than” just a torn ACL and there were some additional knee injuries but the exact specifics are still unknown at this time.

As noted, Flair is expected to be out of action for nine months, which if true, would keep her out of the ring at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

