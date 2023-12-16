Tony Khan: “To be AEW is to be under constant attack”

After last night’s ROH Final Battle 2023 PPV, AEW President Tony Khan said the following during the post-show media scrum:

“To be AEW is to be under constant attack. You do a great show and the next day somebody’s saying something negative, you do five great shows in a row, somebody says something negative.

You break the record for the most tickets ever sold for a wrestling show in the history of the world and somebody has something bad to say about it.

At this point, I don’t worry about it. We just need to go out and do great shows week after week like we did.

We were the number one show on cable this week on Wednesday, we beat every single show on TV on Wednesday out of hundreds and hundreds of shows across hundreds of networks. And if we continue doing it, everybody here’s going to be in a good position.”

