Tony Khan talks about Kenny Omega’s hospitalization

AEW President Tony Khan talked about Kenny Omega during the post-Final Battle media press conference last night.

Khan said that he spoke to Omega earlier in the day and it was hard to focus on wrestling when someone so close to him, so important, and someone who he cares about a lot was in that state.

“I think we’re hoping for the best, and it’s, I think it’s taken a turn for the better,” Khan said. “The most important thing is that he got help from the doctors at the right time and didn’t wait any longer because he was in a lot pain.”

Omega is reportedly suffering from diverticulitis, the same thing that Brock Lesnar had several years ago while he was fighting in the UFC.

“I don’t think anybody knew how sick he was,” Khan continued. “I think I’ll leave it to him to give updates because he’s already communicating and it’s his health and I don’t want to speak for him. But we’re all praying for Kenny Omega and thankfully, it seems like there’s good reasons to be very optimistic, but we were all really worried about him.”

