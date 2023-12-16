Spoilers: Taping results for the 12/22/23 episode of WWE Smackdown

The following are spoilers for the Friday, December 22 WWE SmackDown episode taped Friday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center.

US title contender’s tournament semifinals: Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley

Escobar won with interference from Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo.

NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee defeated Butch to retain the title

AJ Styles, Randy Orton, LA Knight promo segment

All three stated their intent to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made a triple threat match with Styles vs. Orton vs. Knight at SmackDown New Year’s Revolution with the winner set to face Reigns for the title at Royal Rumble.

Holiday Havoc: Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre interfered in the match, attacking Sane.

US title contender’s tournament semifinals: Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes

AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa

Styles won via DQ after he was attacked by Reigns. A brawl involving The Bloodline, Styles, Orton, and Knight ensued.

Source: NoDQ.com.

