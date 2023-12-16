Reason CJ Perry missed last few AEW TV shows

AEW‘s CJ Perry contracted an infection in her middle finger that has unfortunately spread to her upper arm.

She apologized for missing last nights show and tonight’s show, but says she is hopeful that she will make her debut in Mexico with Andrade El Idolo.

#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client… pic.twitter.com/UcFAg9WLU2 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 17, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

