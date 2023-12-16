Reason CJ Perry missed last few AEW TV shows

Dec 16, 2023 - by staff

AEW‘s CJ Perry contracted an infection in her middle finger that has unfortunately spread to her upper arm.

She apologized for missing last nights show and tonight’s show, but says she is hopeful that she will make her debut in Mexico with Andrade El Idolo.

