Overnight numbers for WWE Smackdown

Programming Insider has the preliminary overnight ratings and viewership for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The overnight numbers were down overall compared to last week’s show, which featured the SmackDown return of CM Punk and also served as a Tribute to the Troops special.

Last night’s show averaged 2.155 million viewers for its preliminary overnight audience. The overnight audience dipped slightly from last week’s show, which averaged 2.29 million viewers for the overnight audience. The final audience for last week’s SmackDown was 2.384 million viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. The overnight rating for SmackDown was a 0.50 rating in the key demo. That fell from the overnight key demo rating of 0.57 for last week. The final key demo rating for last week’s episode was a 0.63, which was the highest rating since October 6.

Last night’s show featured the TV return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the first time in about a month, along with AJ Styles, who had not appeared on TV since September 22. Also, next week’s edition of SmackDown will air via tape delay on FOX.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

