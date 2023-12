NXT Live Results / Ft Pierce, Fl / Sat Dec 16, 2023

The complete results from Havert L Fenn Center in Ft Pierce:

Chase U: Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne (with Andre Chase) defeat Dante Chen and Boa

Jaida Parker defeats Brinley Reece

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeat Lexis King and Dion Lennox. After the match, Lennox gives King a spinebuster

Tatum Paxley defeats Kennedy Cummins

Keanu Carver defeats Malik Blade

Hank Walker and Santa Tank Ledger defeat Luca Crusifino and Javier Bernal : Stevie Turner is the Special Referee, and gives a Stevie Stunner to Bernal after the match

Lash Legend (with Jakara Jackson) defeats Kelani Jordan

Josh Briggs defeats Oba Femi

Cora Jade / Blair Davenport / Izzi Dame vs Arianna Rizzo / Karmen Petrovic / Nikkita Lyons

Main Event: Tables Match: Trick Williams defeats Bron Breakker

