Mickie James would love to wrestle Rhea Ripley

Mickie James eyeing a matchup with WWE superstar and current women’s world champion, Rhea Ripley.

The legendary James spoke about this topic during a recent appearance on Gabby AF, where she was asked about a potential return to WWE in the 2024 Royal Rumble. This was her response:

I’m not coming back at this Rumble unless I’m winning because Hardcore Country at WrestleMania? It prints itself. Because the winner gets a title shot at WrestleMania. If you win the Rumble, you automatically get a title shot.

James would then get asked who she would like to face if she did in fact win the Rumble. This is where she named Ripley, joking that “Mami” needs a showdown with “The Mother.”

Rhea. You know why? Because I’ve never faced her. I never had a chance to wrestle her. I think Mami needs to take on The Mother.

