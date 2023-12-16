Liv Morgan faces three charges on marijuana possession

The Villages-News is reporting that former WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Liv Morgan was arrested in Sumter County, Florida yesterday after she was found in possession of marijuana.

The 29-year-old was stopped while driving when a sheriff’s deputy noticed that her car was crossing over yellow and white lines and after approaching the car, the deputy smelled weed.

After a search of the car, a pink bag contained a smaller plastic bag which had marijuana in it. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep’s center console and that later also tested positive for marijuana.

She was arrested on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

