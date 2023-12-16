Lacey Evans: “I’m doing whatever the hell I want to”

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Macey Estrella aka Lacey Evans commented on if her husband was fine with his producing premium content behind a paywall…

“Oh man, not from the beginning, but when we were discussing it from the beginning when I was in WWE, but they wouldn’t let me do that, I said it would be fun to play dress-up, and he said, ‘yeah,’ and I said, ‘what if we do it together?’”

“You know, f*ck it, we talked about it, and the next thing you know we get excited and he’s picking out outfits, and I’m like ‘f*ck yeah, that looks great,’ and we’re doing photo shoots and having a good time and what goes on after the photo shoots is different, but I can tell you that my love life has never been spicier. I’m 33, I’m doing whatever the hell I want to, and my husband is game.”

(quotes: RingsideNews.com)

